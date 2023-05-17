The biggest game in club soccer is finally set as the 2022-23 Champions League final on June 10 will be Manchester City versus Inter. Taking place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the European crown will be awarded in a battle of massive favorites against unexpected underdogs. City enter as the strong favorite to lift the trophy while Inter, three-time Champions, face an uphill battle against Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and company.

City enter this match with so much momentum after eliminating Real Madrid in an epic semifinal showdown. Both teams were favorites to win the competition with City having never won it but boasting arguably the most talented squad in the world while Real are 14-time winners, double more than any other club.

As for Inter, they eliminated bitter rival AC Milan, making an incredible comeback after plenty of change, turmoil and more, advancing to the final for the first time in 13 years.

Here's what to know about the final:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Atatürk Olympic Stadium -- Istanbul, Turkey

TV: CBS | Live Stream: Paramount+

Odds: TBD