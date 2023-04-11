Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Ederson 90 After 49 minutes of exemplary defending from those ahead of him, Ederson delivered a smart save off Leroy Sane to preserve his clean sheet. It was the only real challenge the Brazilian faced on a night where those in front of him excelled. 6

(DEF) Manuel Akanji 90 The most press resistant of City's defenders, Akanji was vital in pushing his side through what became an increasingly scrappy Bayern press. Like so many others in Pep Guardiola's backline, the Swiss international pulled out at least one tackle that seemed to defy the laws of physics, reaching back to whip the ball from Kingsley Coman when he seemed away down the left. 8

(DEF) John Stones 90 Early on Stones' stepping into midfield could on occasion leave City's build up play gummed up in the middle, not a fault of his own per se, but a tactical plan that took a while to get going. Defensively Stones was composure personified and he delivered similar precision to tee up Haaland for the decisive third goal. 8

(DEF) Ruben Dias 90 A brilliant block by the Portuguese defender denied Jamal Musiala in the first half, setting the tone for a performance that one tends not to expect from a City center back. Dias was all action, hurling himself in the path of any shot that came his way, asserting himself on Bayern's quiet center forwards and testing Bayern off set pieces. This was as good a performance as this ground has seen in Europe. 9

(DEF) Nathan Ake 90 Not for the first time this season, Ake excelled in his one vs. one defense, effectively blocking Kingsley Coman's path to goal in the 23rd minute. As the match wore on, this repurposed center back asked more and more questions of the Bayern defense but he stood out tonight for having an answer to every question Bayern asked of him. 8

(MID) Rodri 90 ⚽ 27' Rodri might never score a better goal with his stronger right foot than the peach of a left footed strike that fired City into the lead. If that was unexpected the vision he had to block Bayern's passing lanes was just what Guardiola would have priced in today. 8

(MID) Kevin De Bruyne 68 His night ended early by an awkward injury, De Bruyne's frustrated expression on the City bench said plenty about how his performance measured up to the exceptional standards he sets for himself. Even on and off night his crossing and passing was a constant menace to Bayern. 6

(MID) Ilkay Gundogan 90 Whenever the ball was bouncing around the Bayern box it was Gundogan who seemed to be first to it, drawing perhaps the save of the tournament from Yann Sommer in the first half. The second best block by the Bayern keeper came when Gundogan teed up Julian Alvarez. This was a night where the German always provoked and pounced on mistakes. 7

(FWD) Bernardo Silva 90 ⚽ 70' That Alphonso Davies had one of his quieter nights in Europe had much to do with Silva's off ball work. He got his reward for all that hard work with a simply brilliant header at the vital moment. 8

(FWD) Erling Haaland 90 ⚽ 76' Though his pressure of Sommer very nearly resulted in an early goal for City, instead he had to wait, volleying home brilliantly in the 76th minute. Somehow even that was not his stand out moment 8

(FWD) Jack Grealish 90 From his early dart at the heart of the Bayern defense onwards, it was clear that Grealish's exceptional Premier League form was going to carry on to the biggest stage. Diligent in defense, the club record signing was a vital cog in getting the ball back for City and then advancing them up the pitch. 8

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Julian Alvarez De Bruyne, 69' The young Argentine's first involvement was to exert the pressure on the Bayern backline that led to the second goal. There is no greater compliment you can offer Alvarez than the statement that City got better when he replaced De Bruyne. A superb cameo. 8

