Manchester City continue their quest for a second consecutive title when they visit FC Copenhagen for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. After finishing as runner-up in 2021, Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 last year for their first Champions League crown. FC Copenhagen have reached the Round of 16 for just the second time in their history and the first since 2010-11.

Kickoff at Parken Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Citizens are -425 favorites (risk $425 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Copenhagen odds, while the Lions are +1000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He has started 2024 on an 8-2 run on Premier League picks, bringing a profit of $447 to $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Copenhagen vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Copenhagen money line: Citizens -425, Lions +1000, Draw +500

Manchester City vs. Copenhagen over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Copenhagen spread: Citizens -1.5 (-145)

MC: The Citizens have won 10 straight matches across all competitions

COP: The Lions have scored three goals over their last five games across all competitions

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens were perfect during the group stage as they won all six of their matches, scoring three goals each time out. Erling Haaland shares the Champions League lead with five goals. He enters Tuesday with a three-game scoring streak in the UCL as he recorded back-to-back braces in triumphs over Young Boys before converting in a 3-2 victory against RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old Norwegian striker is first in goals in the English Premier League with 16 after registering a brace in Man City's 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

Right behind Haaland in Champions League scoring is Julian Alvarez, who is tied for fifth with four goals. The 24-year-old Argentinian got Man City going in the group stage with a brace in their 3-1 victory against Red Star Belgrade and converted in both of the team's triumphs over RB Leipzig. Midfielder Phil Foden has been a solid contributor for the Citizens as well, scoring three goals in the UCL and posting a hat trick in an EPL victory versus Brentford on Feb. 5.

Why you should back FC Copenhagen

The Lions got off to a rough start in the group stage, squandering a two-goal lead and settling for a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray before suffering back-to-back losses against Bayern Munich and Manchester United. However, they bounced back to record two wins and a draw over their final three matches to seize second place in their group. One of the victories was a 4-3 triumph over Man United in which they trailed 2-0 and 3-1.

Copenhagen will be without top scorer Lukas Lerager, who has scored three goals during Champions League play but will sit out Tuesday's match due to suspension. That means players such as wingers Diogo Goncalves and Mohamed Elyounoussi will be relied on to contribute offensively. Both players have converted twice in the UCL while Swedish midfielder Roony Bardghji, who is the Lions' top scorer in the Danish Superliga with seven goals, netted the winning goal against Manchester United in the 87th minute.

How to make Manchester City vs. Copenhagen picks

