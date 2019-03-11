Manchester City vs. Schalke: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online for second leg

Manchester City looks to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday when it hosts Weston McKennie and Schalke in the second leg of their round of 16 draw. City won the first leg 3-2 with a come-from-behind victory, and just one goal in this one will force the German club to score three if it wants to advance.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Man. City vs. Schalke

Date : Tuesday, March 12



: Tuesday, March 12 Time : 4 p.m. ET



: 4 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium



: Etihad Stadium TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: City -800 / Schalke +1900 / Draw +750

Storylines

Man. City: City is riding high in first place in the Premier League. The team has found its form after a few confusing results earlier in the year and now looks like one of the strongest contenders in the competition. This is a team that will be judged based on its success in this competition, and a goal here should be enough to move on.

Schalke: McKennie and company have a tall task in front of them. And considering the team is in the relegation battle in Germany, being eliminated here won't be the end of the world as focusing on the league needs to be the priority. But that won't stop them from trying. Breel Embolo finally got on the scoresheet last weekend and will be counted on to provide something in this match if they are to have a chance.

City vs. Schalke prediction

City wins by multiple goals and cruises into the next round.

Pick: City (-800)