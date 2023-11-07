The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Young Boys @ Manchester City

Current Records: Young Boys 0-1-2, Manchester City 3-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Online Streaming: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Young Boys will face off against Manchester City in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Etihad Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Young Boys but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Young Boys was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half last Wednesday. Young Boys fell 3-1 to Manchester City.

Young Boys' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1-2. As for Manchester City, the win was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 3-0-0.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Young Boys, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -1374 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 25, 2023 - Manchester City 3 vs. Young Boys 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Time Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United 12:45 PM Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona 12:45 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3:00 PM Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 PM Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Young Boys 3:00 PM Paramount+ Porto vs. Antwerp 3:00 PM Paramount+ Red Star Belgrade vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 PM Paramount+ Lazio vs. Feyenoord 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Atlético Madrid vs. Celtic 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network