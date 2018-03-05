Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch on TV, stream online

The Red Devils can move back into second place with a win

Manchester United travels to Crystal Palace on Monday for the final Premier League match of round 28, with Jose Mourinho's club aiming to get back into second place. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

United slips up with a late palace goal seeing both teams depart with a point. 

