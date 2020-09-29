Manchester United's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has hit a roadblock after the German club rejected the latest bid of 100 million euros, according to Sky Sports. The club is also pursuing two strikers as well as Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The Red Devils, who often use natural wingers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as striker, are in talks with free agent Edinson Cavani, while also inquiring whether Luka Jovic would be available from Real Madrid on loan, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Both would be upgrades over what the club currently has now in terms of true strikers with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never replacing Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter Milan before last season.

Cavani, 33, played for PSG from 2013 to 2020, scoring a staggering 200 goals in 301 games. He's the club's all-time top scorer. While he has only played 35 games over the last two seasons, he scored over 30 goals in three of his first five seasons with the club, including 49 in 2016-17. He may be 33 and unwanted by PSG, but he could make an impact similar to that of his national team teammate Luis Suarez. Also 33 years old, Suarez just left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer and scored two goals and had an assist in 20 minutes in his debut.

Jovic, meanwhile, burst onto the scene while on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 27 goals in 48 games two seasons ago. That earned him a big-money move to Real Madrid from the club that owned his rights, Benfica, but his time in the Spanish capitol has not gone well. He played 27 games for Real Madrid last season, scoring just twice.

Sancho, who used to be a Manchester City youth player before exploding in Germany, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford. But Dortmund appear to be remaining firm on their demands, which according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, is 120 million euros. He was not included in the squad for Wednesday's German Super Cup against Bayern Munich, fueling speculation, but it turned out he was dealing with an illness.

As for Dembele, while rumors have floated about him being close to a deal with United, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague is reporting there won't be an offer or any deal.

Dembele shined in one season at Dortmund before Barcelona scooped him up for over 100 million euros. However, his time there has been filled with injuries. In three complete seasons, he hasn't played much. He appeared in just 23 games in his first season, while last season he played just nine times due to a serious hamstring tear.