The Premier League returns to action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Manchester United

Current Records: Brentford 11-16-7; Manchester United 15-10-10

What to Know

Manchester United took care of business against Brentford on the road in the teams' previous meeting in January and will be looking to do the same thing back at Old Trafford. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. The Red Devils will be hoping to build upon the 3-1 win they picked up against Brentford when they previously played in January.

On Thursday, Man United and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur tied 0-0, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out Man United's record to 15-10-10 and Brentford's to 11-16-7. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Brentford

Manchester United vs. Brentford When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester United -140; Draw +300; Brentford +360

Series History

Manchester United won the only match these two teams have played in the last seven years.