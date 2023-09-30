The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Manchester United

Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-2-2, Manchester United 3-0-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Crystal Palace will head out on the road to face off against Manchester United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. The odds don't look promising for Crystal Palace but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Crystal Palace's last game on Saturday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Crystal Palace and Fulham played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Manchester United never let their opponents score on Saturday. They beat Burnley by a goal, winning 1-0. Bruno Fernandes scored the team's lone goal at minute 45.

Crystal Palace's record now sits at 2-2-2. The victory got Manchester United back to even at 3-0-3.

Crystal Palace couldn't quite finish off Manchester United in their previous matchup back in February and fell 2-1. Can Crystal Palace avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -174 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.