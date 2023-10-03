The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Galatasaray @ Manchester United

Current Records: Galatasaray 0-1-0, Manchester United 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Galatasaray has enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Manchester United in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 3rd at Old Trafford. Galatasaray's last four Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Galatasaray has not lost a match in the Champions Leage yet, a trend which continued in their latest game last Wednesday. Neither they nor Kobenhavn could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Galatasaray's two goals came from Sacha Boey and Tete, while Kobenhavn got theirs from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Bayern Munchen combined for 13 shots on goal last Wednesday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Manchester United fell just short of Bayern Munchen by a score of 4-3. Carlos Casemiro is probably feeling rather frustrated with he team right now: they lost despite Casemiro posting two goals.

Galatasaray's record is now 0-1-0. Manchester United's loss last Wednesday dropped their record down to 0-0-1.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Galatasaray, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -226 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.