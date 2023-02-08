Manchester United will try to continue their push to cement a top-four spot in the English Premier League table when they host Leeds United on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils sit in third place in the EPL table with 42 points. They are just two points ahead of fourth place Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Leeds United are playing their first match since sacking American manager Jesse Marsch on Monday. The Whites are fighting to avoid relegation, sitting in 17th in the table with 18 points.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Leeds United odds, with Leeds the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Leeds spread: Man U -1.5 (+125), Leeds +1.5 (-160)

Manchester United vs. Leeds over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Leeds money line: Man U -215, Leeds +550, Draw +340

MAN: David de Gea is tied for third in the league in clean sheets (three)

is tied for third in the league in clean sheets (three) LEE: Leeds rank 10th in the EPL in xG (expected goals) this season (1.55)

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have dominated the series against Leeds. In 28 previous Premier League matchups between the sides, Man United have 16 wins and eight draws. At Old Trafford alone, the Red Devils have 10 wins and four draws against the Whites.

In addition, Man United face a Leeds side that has struggled scoring recently. The Whites are scoreless in their last two matches – a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday and a 0-0 draw to Brentford on Jan. 22. In six matches since play resumed after the World Cup, Leeds have scored just four goals.

Why you should back Leeds United

The Whites face a Manchester United side that will be missing a key player in Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder was sent off after a melee broke out during Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. He will miss three games, and the Red Devils have struggled defensively without him this season, allowing 1.7 goals per match without him versus 0.6 goals per match with him.

In addition, the newly acquired Weston McKennie has had more time to assimilate with his new club. Acquired in the January transfer window from Juventus, the 24-year-old American is a solid box-to-box midfielder with an ability to finish set pieces. He entered Sunday's match as a sub but is projected to play a significant role for Leeds moving forward.

