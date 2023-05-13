The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Manchester United

Current Records: Wolverhampton 11-7-17, Manchester United 19-6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

What to Know

Wolverhampton are 2-4 against Manchester United since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Manchester United at 10:00 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. Manchester United are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Wolverhampton this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Saturday, Wolverhampton never let their opponents score. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The success represented a nice turnaround for Wolverhampton who in their last game suffered a tough 6-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, Manchester United put four shots on goal on Sunday, all unsuccessful. They fell just short of West Ham United by a score of 1-0. That's two games in a row now that Manchester United have lost by a single goal.

Wolverhampton's win lifted them to 11-7-17 while Manchester United's loss dropped them down to 19-6-9. We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success, or if Manchester United bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Manchester United are a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -266 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.