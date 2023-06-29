Manchester United have agreed a $75.7 million deal with Chelsea for Mason Mount with the England international's move expected to be completed next week, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Mount, 24, is under contract with the Blues until 2024 but his future has been a source of speculation for months.

The man from Portsmouth, who has also had loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, agreed personal terms with the Red Devils weeks ago. After direct talks between United and Chelsea, Mount will be allowed to join Erik ten Hag's side and will now undergo a medical at Old Trafford next week.

The Three Lions star had already reached an agreement on a five-year deal until 2028 and United never dropped out of the running for his signature despite the drawn-out process.

Mount, a 2021 UEFA Champions League winner, will cost the current EFL Cup champions around $69 million plus an additional $6 million or so in add-on fees.

United were never in for Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo as an alternative and Mount has been Ten Hag's top target for the summer.

It was a difficult 2022-23 season for Mount with three goals and three assists across all competitions as the Blues fell woefully short of expectations.