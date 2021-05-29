Iceland will look for its first-ever goal against Mexico when the two nations meet in an international friendly on Saturday. Iceland is coming off a 4-1 win over Liechtenstein in its last match on March 31. Mexico, meanwhile, was dominant as it defeated Costa Rica 1-0 on March 30 and has won three of its last four matches. Mexico has beaten Iceland twice, while the countries have a pair of draws in four previous meetings.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mexico is listed as the -275 (risk $275 to win $100) favorite on the money line, while Iceland is +750 and a draw would return +350 in the latest Mexico vs. Iceland odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Iceland vs. Mexico picks, be sure to see the soccer predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now Green has taken a close look into Mexico vs. Iceland. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends and trends for Iceland vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Iceland spread: Mexico -1.5 goals

Mexico vs. Iceland over-under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Iceland money line: Mexico -275, Iceland +750, Draw +350

MEX: Is 10-1-1 in their last 12 matches dating back to October 2019

ICE: Is 4-9 since the start of 2020, including 2-0 in matches played in the United States

Top predictions for Mexico vs. Iceland

Green likes the over 2.5 goals in Saturday's matchup between Mexico and Iceland. Mexico has not scored more than two goals in a match since a 3-2 win over South Korea on Nov. 14, but averaged 2.7 goals in 12 games on its last American tour in 2019. On that tour, the Mexican national team played well, going 10-1-1 with its lone defeat coming at the hands of Argentina in a 4-0 loss in September 2019. COVID-19 put a halt to the team's tour last year.

Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason has 14 career goals for the national team. Bjarnason scored a goal in the March 31 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, and had a career-best two goals in a 3-0 UEFA Euro 2016 qualification match against Kazakhstan. The 33-year-old began his career with the national team in 2010, scoring his first goal against France in 2012.

How to make picks for Iceland vs. Mexico

Green has also revealed two other best bets, including a prop bet with a plus-money return. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iceland vs. Mexico? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which picks have all the value, and which prop bet could lead to a plus-money payout, all from the soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.