Actor Michael B. Jordan and Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley now have stakes in an English Premier League club. The Foley-led Black Knight Football Club has purchased AFC Bournemouth, and Jordan is part of the minority ownership group.

In the official announcement from Bournemouth, Foley said he wants to push the club forward and make it one of the best in the sport by improving the team, facilities, fan experience.

"I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team," Bill said.

"We will move forward with an 'always advance, never retreat' approach that has defined all of my endeavours. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed."

As for Jordan, this is the first endeavor into the world of professional sports. In the team's announcement, it said that Jordan an entrepreneur Nullah Sarker will "work closely with Bill in areas including global marketing and internationalisation of the club."

Jordan and Foley are taking over a team that made its return to the Premier League in the 2022-23 season after finishing second in The Championship last season. Bournemouth currently sits 14th in the EPL standings with 16 points in 15 matches.