Left-back Mitchel Bakker is a rising force for Paris Saint-Germain this season after Juan Bernat's lengthy injury absence and a significant domestic suspension for Layvin Kurzawa opened the door for the Dutchman at Parc des Princes.

Bakker, 20, has featured regularly across domestic and continental competitions and he built on a solid display in a1-0 win at home to RB Leipzig a fortnight ago with an impressive cameo in the 3-1 victory away at Manchester United last week that nearly saw him score his first PSG goal.

The Parisien No. 25 was part of the squad that went all the way to last season's final and as Group H comes to a close with PSG able to book their knockout phase berth with a home win over Istanbul Basaksehir, Bakker recognized that Thomas Tuchel's men are aiming to at least equal last term.

"We have to, I think," he told CBS Sports exclusively. "With the quality we have at the club, it is a big club and there is a lot of quality in the team. Of course, we have to do the same thing as last year."

Key to PSG's chances this campaign are superstar attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with the Brazil international coming up big with three important goals across the last two Champions League games and the Frenchman finally hitting 100 goals for the capital club after his 2017 move.

Bakker links up regularly with Neymar on PSG's left flank and enjoys a good relationship with both superstars and the former Ajax man is expected to feature significantly against Basaksehir on Tuesday as the French champions aim to complete an impressive turnaround after a tough start in Group H.

"I think everyone sees that they are very good players," said Bakker. "Two top players in the world and I am very happy that I can play with them. I learn a lot and I play with both on one side for the team.

"I like it when they play in front of me as I can always play the ball towards them and they can do something -- special things -- with the ball. I like that.

"True, Neymar plays on the left more often than Kylian, who sometimes plays in the spaces. I have a good connection with both, though. They speak with me on the pitch and they help me so that we can play well together.

"It is also good for me to train with them, particularly one on one. I benefit from it."

Bakker swapped Ajax for PSG in the summer of 2019 and although the Purmerend native felt that it was a steep challenge at the time, he now feels that it is paying off with his current run of involvement.

"It was a big step for me," Bakker told CBS Sports of his decision to leave Amsterdam for Paris. "I played in Ajax's second team and I trained with the first team each day. However, the players that I train with every single day now are top, top players.

"I think that everyone wants to play here, for PSG. It has been a nice change for me. I have to be at the same level as the other guys. For example, at first, I did not play any matches -- it was just training. This season, I have started well, and I hope I can keep this up."

In Xavi Simons, plucked from Barcelona's youth ranks after nearly 10 years in Catalonia, Bakker has linked up with a fellow Dutchman in Paris and he predicts a bright future for his 17-year-old friend who is on the fringes of the senior setup and signed at the same time as him.

"When he arrived, we spoke a lot," said Bakker. "Sometimes I see him, and we go to Paris. It is not easy for either of us. He is younger and there are very good players in the PSG midfield. He is a very good player, and he is now playing for the under-19s. He is doing well, and I have seen that he scores pretty much every match or provides an assist. He has to keep this up."

Bakker and Simons both featured for PSG in a friendly against Sochaux back in August and it might not be too long before they find themselves playing together again in a competitive fixture this time but first the former needs to help the Ligue 1 giants past Basaksehir and into the Champions League latter stages.