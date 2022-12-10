The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals will pit Morocco against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A spot in the semifinals is on the line, and it is the third meeting in a World Cup between the two teams. Morocco got the better of Portugal in 1986, and 32 years later the Portuguese bested the Moroccans in 2018. Portugal's attack has been revitalized with Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped to the bench while Morocco's defense has already shut down Spain, Belgium and Croatia this tournament.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, December 10 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, December 10 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Al Thumama Stadium

: Al Thumama Stadium TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Morocco +460; Draw +260; Portugal -155 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Morocco: The North African side were relentless in their defensive coverage against Spain during the round of 16. They frustrated the Spaniards in regulation and through extra time and advanced on penalties and a big performance by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The team will need a strong offensive performance by winger Hakim Ziyech with Sofiane Boufal and Youssef En-Nesyri in support.

Portugal: The benching of Cristiano Ronaldo during their round of 16 match against Switzerland has completely reinvigorated this team. A 6-1 thrashing of the Swiss led by a hat-trick by 21-year-old forward Goncalo Ramos provided all the offensive answers the team was searching for through their group stage. The team looked better than they did in the knockout rounds with Ronaldo on the bench than they did navigating the group stage with him in the starting lineup. Once you've improved the recipe, you don't go back. Will they?

Prediction

It will be a tense game between the two teams as every step closer to the World Cup final brings more nerves onto the pitch. Morocco will be fearless, but Portugal's attack is too plentiful and will come out on top. Pick: Portugal 2, Morocco 1.