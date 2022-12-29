Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive has revealed that he is in direct dialogue with Arsenal over the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk as negotiations between the two clubs become ever more public.

Arsenal saw an opening bid, understood to be worth up to £57 million, rejected by Shakhtar for Mudryk, who has emerged as their primary transfer target for the January window. Shakhtar have publicly indicated that they view a benchmark fee for the winger as that paid by Manchester City for Jack Grealish (£100 million), though they are expected to ultimately do business at a lower price.

Sources close to Arsenal have indicated that a second formal bid has not yet been submitted, but the Gunners are keen to strengthen Mikel Arteta's squad for as much of January as possible and would prefer not to allow talks to drag out. They would also rather not conduct their business under such a public spotlight but that will not be happening with Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin offering a detailed update on the talks in an interview with club media.

"Negotiations are continuing," he said. "We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in 5 minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time."

Further public comments on the status of negotiations went down like a lead balloon at Arsenal, though it will do little to dampen their enthusiasm for Mudryk, who has 10 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season. Theirs has been a very public courtship, at least from the player's side, with the Ukraine international making no secret of his desire to move to the Emirates Stadium. Indeed, as news of Arsenal's opening bid first emerged on Dec. 26, Mudryk posted an Instagram story of him watching the Gunners' 3-1 win over West Ham.

"Arsenal is a very good team with very good coach and I like the way they play," Mudryk told CBS Sports in September. "From my side, I can't say no [to Arsenal] but the transfer is not only my decision."