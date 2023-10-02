Napoli host Real Madrid at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday for what is likely to be one of the most interesting games to watch this week in the Matchday 2 of the Champions League's group stage. The Azzurri won the opening game away against Braga, while Jude Bellingham's late goal decided Real's opening game against Union Berlin. The two sides meet in Naples, where Real coach Carlo Ancelotti coached from 2018 to 2019. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Napoli, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Napoli, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +165; Draw: +245; Real Madrid +155

Team news

Napoli: The home side is expected to play with a 4-3-3, where Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano will play on the wings, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen starting as central striker. Brazilian defender Natan should start alongside Leo Ostigard, as center backs.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side should not make any surprising changes against Napoli, with both Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga expected to start alongside Toni Kroos, with Jude Bellingham playing between the lines to support Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to be the favorites before the game, but Napoli improved a lot in the last two games and the stadium will also be a factor as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is one of the most difficult to play against. Pick: Napoli 2, Real Madrid 2.

Matchday 2 TV schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 3 Time How to watch Union Berlin vs. Braga 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rea Sociedad 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lens vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Paramount+ Inter vs. Benfica 3 p.m. Paramount+ PSV vs. Sevilla 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Time How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network





