The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Newcastle United

Current Records: AC Milan 1-2-2, Newcastle United 1-2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Newcastle United in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at St. James' Park. Coming off a loss in a game AC Milan was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

While it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, AC Milan was not quite Borussia Dortmund's equal in the second half two weeks ago. AC Milan took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, neither Newcastle United nor Paris could gain the upper hand two weeks ago so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Newcastle United's goal came from Alexander Isak at minute 24, while Paris' was scored by Kylian Mbappé in the 90th.

As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?

Odds

Newcastle United is a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -114 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan and Newcastle United tied in their last contest.

Sep 19, 2023 - Newcastle United 0 vs. AC Milan 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern