The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- AC Milan @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: AC Milan 1-2-2, Newcastle United 1-2-2
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
AC Milan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Newcastle United in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at St. James' Park. Coming off a loss in a game AC Milan was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
While it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, AC Milan was not quite Borussia Dortmund's equal in the second half two weeks ago. AC Milan took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.
Meanwhile, neither Newcastle United nor Paris could gain the upper hand two weeks ago so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Newcastle United's goal came from Alexander Isak at minute 24, while Paris' was scored by Kylian Mbappé in the 90th.
As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?
Odds
Newcastle United is a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -114 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
AC Milan and Newcastle United tied in their last contest.
- Sep 19, 2023 - Newcastle United 0 vs. AC Milan 0
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
|Time
|How to watch
RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Crvena zvezda vs. Manchester City
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Antwerp vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Feyenoord
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Newcastle United vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network