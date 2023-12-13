untitled-design-2023-12-13t121734-856.png
Getty Images

The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.        

Who's Playing

  • AC Milan @ Newcastle United
  • Current Records: AC Milan 1-2-2, Newcastle United 1-2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

AC Milan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Newcastle United in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at St. James' Park. Coming off a loss in a game AC Milan was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

While it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, AC Milan was not quite Borussia Dortmund's equal in the second half two weeks ago. AC Milan took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, neither Newcastle United nor Paris could gain the upper hand two weeks ago so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Newcastle United's goal came from Alexander Isak at minute 24, while Paris' was scored by Kylian Mbappé in the 90th.

As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?

Odds

Newcastle United is a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -114 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan and Newcastle United tied in their last contest.

  • Sep 19, 2023 - Newcastle United 0 vs. AC Milan 0

Champions League broadcast schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 13TimeHow to watch

RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Crvena zvezda vs. Manchester City

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Antwerp vs. Barcelona

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Celtic vs. Feyenoord

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio

3 p.m.

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Newcastle United vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

The Champions Club

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network