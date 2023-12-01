After settling for a point in Champions League play, both Newcastle United and Manchester United have the chance to rebound in the Premier League when they face each other on Saturday.

Both sides are within touching distance of the top five and could overtake fifth place Tottenham Hotspur with a win, but will have to go through each other first to get there. They will also need to overcome their own different demons to ensure the race for European spots in England is a competitive one this season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : St James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

: St James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England Odds: Newcastle United -105; Draw +275; Manchester United +310

Newcastle United -105; Draw +275; Manchester United +310 TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Storylines

Newcastle United: The Magpies may have hit some roadblocks in Europe but are in strong form back home, where they are undefeated in their last five Premier League games. Their most recent triumph came in resounding fashion courtesy of a 4-1 win over Chelsea in which Anthony Gordon had a goal and an assist.

Gordon and Alexander Isak are expected to be available for Newcastle, but the team is dealing with an injury crisis that sees the likes of Dan Burn and Callum Wilson on the sidelines. Eddie Howe clearly has some solid firepower, but ahead of a busy spell of the season, it may be difficult for Newcastle to maintain top form without some important players.

Manchester United: This will be United's third away game in a week, and the first two serve as a microcosm of their season. Erik ten Hag's team opened the week with a 3-0 win over Everton in which they got the job done but were far from impressive, and then followed that up by relinquishing a 3-1 lead to tie Galatasaray 3-3 on Wednesday.

While United clearly can score and have several talented players on staff, including Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, the focus will be on the team's defense. Their back line has been porous for much of the season and has been the culprit for several less-than-ideal results, so the pressure will be on the backline and ten Hag himself to keep things tidy against Newcastle.

Prediction

Saturday's match could be a high-scoring affair so expect both sides to have their fair share of opportunities, but a more consistent Newcastle team should be able to capitalize on United's defensive woes. Pick: Newcastle United 3, Manchester United 2