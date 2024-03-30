The Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Newcastle United

Current Records: West Ham United 12-8-9, Newcastle United 12-4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET

St. James' Park

Follow: CBS Sports App

TV: USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

West Ham has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Newcastle United at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The odds don't look promising for West Ham but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

West Ham has not lost an EPL match since February 17th, a trend which continued in their latest game last Sunday. Neither they nor Aston Villa could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. West Ham's goal came from Michail Antonio at minute 29, while Aston Villa's was scored by Nicolo Zaniolo in the 79th.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Chelsea combined for 11 shots on goal on March 11th, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Newcastle fell just short of Chelsea by a score of 3-2. The matchup was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Newcastle couldn't quite close it out.

With that draw, West Ham's record moves to 12-8-9. As for Newcastle, their loss dropped their record down to 12-4-12.

Odds

Newcastle United is a solid favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -120 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Newcastle United has won 4 out of their last 10 games against West Ham United.