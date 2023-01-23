Teams still in search of their first English League Cup championship continue their quest when Newcastle United visit Southampton on Tuesday in the first leg of their semifinal matchup. Newcastle, who made their only appearance in the final in 1976 when they lost to Manchester City, advanced by defeating Leicester City 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Southampton have finished as runner-up twice, most recently in 2017, but kept alive their title hopes with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City on Jan. 11.

Kickoff at St. Mary's Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Magpies are the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Newcastle vs. Southampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Saints are +370 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Newcastle vs. Southampton money line: Magpies -135, Saints +370, Draw +250

Newcastle vs. Southampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Southampton spread: Magpies -0.5 (-130)

NEW: The Magpies have allowed more than one goal just once in their last 20 matches across all competitions

SOU: The Saints have yielded 11 goals in their last four meetings with the Magpies

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have been extremely strong defensively of late, posting seven clean sheets in their last eight matches across all competitions. Newcastle allowed one goal against Tranmere Rovers in their first EFL Cup contest before keeping Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Leicester City off the scoreboard. The Magpies have given up a total of 11 goals over 20 games during Premier League play and one in their last eight matches.

Miguel Almiron leads Newcastle with nine goals in EPL action and has notched an assist in this competition. Fellow forward Callum Wilson is second on the team with six goals in Premier League action while midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and forward Alexander Isak have recorded three apiece. Brazilian midfielder Joelinton has registered a goal and an assist for the Magpies in the EFL Cup and also netted the decisive penalty kick in the team's third-round victory against Crystal Palace.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints' defense also has played well recently, giving up a total of four goals in five contests across all competitions this month. In their first four EFL Cup games, Southampton has yielded only two goals -- one of which was an own goal against Lincoln City in a 2-1 victory in the fourth round. The Saints then posted a clean sheet in the quarterfinals versus Manchester City, who lead the Premier League with 53 goals in 20 matches.

Che Adams is second on Southampton with four goals in 19 games during Premier League play and has matched that total in three EFL Cup contests. The 26-year-old forward scored twice in the Saints' 3-0 triumph over Cambridge in their first match of the competition and repeated the feat in the win against Lincoln City. Neither Sekou Mara nor Moussa Djenepo have scored for Southampton in the EPL this season, but the forwards both converted in the upset quarterfinal victory over Man City.

