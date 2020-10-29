Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is likely to miss this weekend's Ligue 1 clash with Nantes, next week's Champions League trip to RB Leipzig (on CBS All Access) and the visit of Rennes in Le Championnat with an adductor injury.

Sources have told CBS Sports that the 28-year-old is unlikely to feature again before the November international break and is not certain to be fit to feature in both World Cup qualifiers for Brazil.

Neymar was replaced by Pablo Sarabia after 26 minutes in Turkey after signalling to coach Thomas Tuchel that he needed to be withdrawn.

The €222 million man is now without a goal in five Champions League appearances and had his first two seasons in France disrupted by metatarsal problems.

"He needed to come out," Tuchel said postmatch. "It was necessary. Now, we must wait. Neymar was not in real pain, but he felt uncomfortable. With our tight schedule, it can cost him multiple games. However, I am unsure at this moment.

"I hope it is not serious," he added to RMC Sport. "We need to wait and see the scan results. It is his adductor."

PSG are yet to officially confirm Neymar's absence but the former Barcelona man is unlikely to be available to Tuchel for the next few weeks.