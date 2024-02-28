Ahead of the Manchester derby against Manchester City, there's a chance that Manchester United may be looking past their FA Cup match with Nottingham Forest but it's not something that can be afforded as this competition is their best chance at European soccer next season. Premier League ties in the FA Cup are always tough and even more so when a team needs to make the trip to a ground like City Ground where the Forest fans are always ready to cheer their team to victory.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Time : 2:45 p.m.

: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | : 2:45 p.m. Location : City Ground -- Nottingham, England

: City Ground -- Nottingham, England TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Nottingham Forest +215; Draw +240; Manchester United +114

Storylines

Nottingham Forest: Entering cup play, could this be a chance for Gio Reyna to impress? The American attacking midfielder has only played sparingly since moving to the club during the winter transfer window and while he will need to earn his spot in the starting XI, only 38 minutes of play just isn't enough. If Nuno Espirito Santo doesn't give Reyna minutes in this match, there will be major questions about when he will get them. The Tricky Trees are only four points above the Premier League drop zone with one win in their last five matches so cups are the only chance to experiment.

Manchester United: Losing without Rasmus Hojlund against Fulham, it's back to the drawing board for Erik ten Hag. There was no presence in the box without the young Danish striker leading the line and for United, a trophy is a must to salvage something from this season. Ahead of facing Manchester City, ten Hag has to find the balance of playing a competitive team while also protecting players like Alejandro Garnacho, who is critical to have a chance at a Champions League spot.

Prediction

While Forest will push for a win, this match is heading to the result no one wants, a replay at Old Trafford. Pick: Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester United 1