An Eastern Conference MLS showdown has the Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United matching up on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta United have gone 1-1-1 over their past three games, falling 4-0 to the New York Red Bulls on June 24. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Union came out with a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami in their last contest.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as the +135 (risk $100 to win $135) favorites in the latest Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United odds, with Philadelphia the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, Eimer has broken down Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United:

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United money line: Philadelphia +190, Atlanta +135

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United spread: Atlanta United -0.5 (+125)

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back the Philadelphia Union

Forward Julián Carranza is a strong attacking force for this unit. Carranza has a high motor while being relentless offensively. The 23-year-old is leading the team in goals (10) and tied for third in assists (3). He has notched three goals over his past four games. In last week's win over Inter Miami, Carranza had one goal scored on two shots.

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag has been a lethal attacking threat for Philadelphia. Gazdag can strike from deep while being able to dribble around defenders with ease. The 27-year-old ranks second on the squad in goals (7). He's logged at least two shots in five of his last six games. On May 20 against the New England Revolution, Gazdag finished with two goals.

Why you should back Atlanta United

Forward Giorgos Giakoumakis is a tremendous striker for Atlanta. Giakoumakis does a phenomenal job creating space and scoring opportunities. The Greece native is currently tied for third in the league in goals (10). Giakoumakis has registered a goal in four of his last seven matchups. On June 10 against D.C. United, Giakoumakis registered a goal in Atlanta's 3-1 victory at home.

Midfielder Thiago Almada owns lightning-quick feet and handles the ball gracefully. Almada has the skillset to score with ease and generate offensive chances for his teammates. The 22-year-old is first on the squad in assists (9) and second in goals (7). He has recorded a goal or an assist in two of his last four games.

How to make Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union picks

Eimer has analyzed this MLS match from every angle and he's locked in four confident best bets, all of which offer a plus-money payout.

What are the best bets for Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Eimer's best bets for Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union, all from the expert who's up more than 34 units on his soccer best bets since the 2022 World Cup, and find out.