The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bayer Leverkusen @ Porto

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Porto will be playing Bayer Leverkusen at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Estadio Do Dragao. Porto lost 4-0 to Club Brugge two weeks ago. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 against Atletico Madrid two weeks ago. Right now, Porto (zero points) is last in Group B, while Bayer Leverkusen (three points) is in second place in the group behind Club Brugge (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Porto needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Bayer Leverkusen will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

