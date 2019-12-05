Premier League: Marco Silva out at Everton after disastrous start to season

Marco Silva is out as the manager of Everton, the Premier League club announced Thursday. The 42-year-old Portuguese manager joined the Liverpool-based club last year following a run at Watford, and he guided the Toffees to an eighth-placed finish. Things have not gone nearly as well in the 2019-20 season, and he was sacked after just 18 months in charge.

🔵 | Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the Club. #EFC pic.twitter.com/R2JqAMBdu2 — Everton (@Everton) December 5, 2019

Here's a statement from the club:

Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club. Majority Shareholder Farhad Moshiri, Chairman Bill Kenwright and the board of directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future. Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday. The club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible.

The club now finds itself in the relegation battle and just got crushed 5-2 by rival Liverpool on Wednesday. Everton is in 18th place with a record of 4-2-9, having lost three matches in a row. The club has one of the worst attacks in the league, scoring just 16 goals in 15 games.

Silva is the fifth manager to get fired this Premier League season, and the 2019-20 season has yet to reach its halfway point. Arsenal, Tottenham and Watford (twice) have also made coaching changes.

