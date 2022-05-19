Thursday saw Everton secure safety in the Premier League following a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace. The Toffees pulled off a great escape when all hope looked to be lost at the half, scoring three unanswered goals to win 3-2. Elsewhere, Burnley will cause Leeds United worry as the Clarets have moved into 17th place following a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Thursday. It is a draw that cost them, as Matthew Lowton will be suspended for the final day after picking up a red card in the match.

There's never a dull moment at Goodison Park these days as Everton spotted Crystal Palace two goals in the first half. A shaky start saw Jean-Phillippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew score for Palace although Ayew could've been sent off for his challenge on Anthony Gordon. Frank Lampard needed to inspire his team to change in the dressing room at the half and he did just that while also introducing Dele Alli to the match after the half.

Michael Keane was in the right place at the right time to knock Mason Holgate's header in for the opener that reignited Goodison to push the players on for more goals. Richarlison rode the wave of support to score from an impossible angle following a deflection but the team would continue to push for a winner knowing that a date with Arsenal on Sunday loomed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin obliged scoring a header in the 85th minute and sending Goodison Park into a frenzy.

Fans stormed the pitch while the match was still underway and had to be told to clear the pitch by the PA announcer. That led to seven minutes of stoppage time during which Everton held strong to see out the victory securing Premier League safety.

The fans stormed the field again but for the second time this week, we saw how it can go wrong. When Nottingham Forest secured their place at Wembley for the Championship Playoff Final, their fans rushed onto the pitch and one headbutted Billy Sharp knocking him to the ground.

At Goodison, Patrick Vieira pushed and kicked an Everton fan to the ground after they were gesturing and accosting him. While it's unknown what was said between the two, it's a situation that highlights how these moments can go wrong in an instant.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa began their part in having a say in both the relegation and title races. Twenty-two shots weren't enough for Villa to secure a victory, as they drew 1-1 with Burnley after a big day by Nick Pope in net. The Burnley shot-stopper made 8 saves only allowing a goal from Emi Buendia that was unstoppable.

Villa pushed for a winner as Danny Ings got onto the end of a Buendia cross but Pope was a man inspired ensuring that Burnley would gain an important point. But Burnley will have a worry for their match Sunday with Newcastle due to Matthew Lowton's suspension. His challenges on Calum Chambers had to be reviewed by VAR, but a straight red card was produced that will cause him to miss the final day. It's a big draw for Burnley as they've moved into 17th place in the table which has Leeds United in the relegation zone for now.

Here's a look at the relegation standings (as a reminder, the bottom three go down), the remaining schedule for those teams and the players who can help them stay up.

Standings

Position Team GP W D L GD PTS 16 Everton** 37 11 6 20 -19 39 17 Burnley 37 7 14 16 -18 35 18 Leeds United 37 8 11 18 -38 35 19 Watford* 37 6 5 26 -42 23 20 Norwich City* 37 5 7 25 -56 22

* Have been relegated

** Safe

Schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern and TV listings not yet available after May 12)

Saturday, May 7

Aston Villa 3, Burnley 1



Sunday, May 8

Everton 2, Leicester City 1

Arsenal 2, Leeds 1

Wednesday, May 11

Chelsea 3, Leeds 0

Watford 0, Everton 0

Sunday, May 15

Tottenham 1, Burnley 0

Leeds 1, Brighton 1

Brentford 3, Everton 2

Thursday, May 19

Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2

Sunday, May 22

Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.

Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.

Final-day scenarios

It all comes down to Leeds United and Burnley playing at the same time. Neither has an easy match but the Clarets will feel better about their chances due to a 20-goal advantage if the two finish level on points. Leeds United will have to better Burnley's result or outscore them by a whopping 20 goals if both win their matches.

Newcastle are coming off of denting Arsenal's Champions League hopes so Jesse Marsch will hope that they give Burnley more than they can handle. Christian Eriksen has driven Brentford to a chance at finishing in the top half as the Bees have three wins in their last five. Leeds won't stop fighting but it may not be enough as the odds are stacked against them.