The 2024 Kentucky Derby is slated for Saturday, May 4 with a post time of 6:57 p.m. at Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The iconic Run for the Roses is the first leg of the Triple Crown races, and this year will mark the 150th edition of the event.

Florida Derby winner Fierceness is the current favorite at 5/2, followed closely by Sierra Leone at 3-1. Fierceness trained by eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher. Sierra Leone is trained by Chad Brown, who also trains longshot Domestic Product.

Since the race is outdoors, weather conditions always have a large impact on the event. Per Horse Racing Nation, the coldest temperature ever recorded for the Kentucky Derby was 36 degrees in May 4, 1940 and May 4, 1957. The warmest temperature was 94 degrees in May 2, 1959.

While Friday's Kentucky Oaks is likely going to experience cloudy but fair weather, the jury is still out for Saturday. According to AccuWeather, there is the chance of "a thunderstorm in spots."

Here is a look at the weather predictions for this Saturday:

2024 Kentucky Derby forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Scattered thunderstorms

Projected temperatures: High of 81, low of 65 degrees

Race-time projection: 79 degrees

Chance of rain: 48% chance of thunderstorms at race time

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in spots

Projected temperatures: High of 82, real feel of 84 degrees while standing in the sun

Race-time projection: 53% chance of thunderstorms

Chance of rain: 40% chance of rain during the day