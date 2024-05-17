CBS Sports and Paramount+ will remain the home of Professional Bull Riders for the foreseeable future. On Friday, CBS Sports and PBR announced that they have extended their media rights agreement through 2030.

Dating back to 2012, CBS Sports has been PBR's media partner, and that will continue for the next six years. CBS Sports will keep showcasing PBR's biggest events, like the Unleash The Beast individual tour, as well as the PBR Teams league.

CBS Sports Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg said the company is excited to continue watching the growth of PBR.

"We are excited that CBS Sports will continue our decades long partnership with the PBR and showcase the sport for years to come," Weinberg said. "PBR's aptitude for growth and dynamic spirit have pushed them to new heights, and we look forward to delivering PBR to viewers across the country on CBS and Paramount+, with more broadcast hours than ever before."

"Making every ride, every round, and every event available live to fans is a game changer for PBR," said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR. "CBS Sports continues to give us the broadest reach possible for our most premium content, while Merit Street is making PBR the anchor of their sports coverage."

PBR Unleash the Beast will crown a champion this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event kicks off with Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo on Friday night and continues with Rounds 1 and 2 on Saturday. The final championship rounds will take place on Sunday afternoon.