Joey Chestnut is still holding out hope that he will be able to compete in the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. Chestnut, a 16-time champion, was recently barred from the event this year because of his partnership with a plant-based meat brand.

On Tuesday, Major League Eating announced that Chestnut would not be allowed to compete in the Fourth of July tradition because the top-ranked eater had signed a deal with a vegan food brand. MLE did leave the door open for Chestnut to participate if he renounced the partnership.

Chestnut was in attendance for the Indiana Fever's 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, and he told On3's Talia Goodman that he still hopes to compete on Independence Day.

"I'm very hopeful that things can be worked out," Chestnut said. "I'll be ready if we can get anything worked out. I'll be hungry."

While Chestnut would end his eight-year winning streak at Coney Island if he is unable to participate, he says he doesn't regret any of his decisions.

"I don't personally have any regrets," Chestnut said. "It's unfortunate that contract negotiations became public."

No matter what happens between Chestnut and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, fans will be able to see him take on Takeru Kobayashi one more time. On Labor Day, Chestnut and Kobayashi will go head-to-head in their own hot dog eating contest, which will air live on Netflix.