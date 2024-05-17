Kenny McPeek became the first trainer since 1952 to win the Derby-Oaks double two weeks ago at Churchill Downs. Now, he'll head into the 2024 Preakness Stakes looking to become the first trainer since Bob Baffert with Justify in 2018 to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown. McPeek will saddle Mystik Dan on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course after Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a nose in an epic photo finish. Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET and the 2024 Preakness Stakes field is down to eight horses after race favorite Muth was scratched because of a fever on Wednesday. With Muth out, Mystik Dan is now the 8-5 favorite in the live 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, but the favorite hasn't won the Preakness since Justify in 2018.

Other top 2024 Preakness Stakes horses include Imagination (3-1), Catching Freedom (7-2) and Tuscan Gold (9-2), while Just Steel (12-1), Seize the Grey (12-1), Mugatu (20-1) and Uncle Heavy (20-1) will try to upset as longshots. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes forecast is calling for race-time temperatures in the 60s with a 30% chance of showers at Pimlico. Mystik Dan romped to an eight-length win in wet conditions at Oaklawn Park in the Southwest Stakes earlier this year and the potential rain could favor the Kentucky Derby winner. Meanwhile, trainer Bob Baffert scored a win at the Preakness on a wet track with American Pharoah in 2015 and he went on to become the only grand slam winner in the history of American horse racing. Baffert will saddle Imagination on Saturday after making the call to scratch Muth on Wednesday.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

