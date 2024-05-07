The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are returning for 2024. This is the first time since 2021 that WWE has held the prestigious tournament. The 2024 edition will see the finals take place at a premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 25.

Many of WWE's biggest superstars have won King of the Ring tournaments since the tournament's inception in 1985. Notably, Steve Austin's win in 1996 was one of the stepping stones to him becoming arguably the biggest star in WWE history. The 2021 winner and reigning King of the Ring is Xavier Woods, who is not participating in this year's tournament.

WWE has only held one Queen of the Ring tournament, which was won by Zelina Vega in 2021. Vega will participate in this year's event.

Matches in the tournament will take place weekly until the finals at the King and Queen of the Ring event on May 25.

Those are not the only matches set for the card, of course, and we are already aware of two championship bouts set for the event, with Becky Lynch defending the women's world championship against Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn putting the intercontinental championship on the line in a triple threat match with Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

There are still many more bouts to be announced, but let's get to it and look at what we know -- and what we think -- will happen at King and Queen of the Ring, which streams live on Peacock on May 25 beginning at noon ET.

Viewing information

Date: May 25

Location: Jeddah Superdome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Start time: Noon ET (countdown show starting at 11 a.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 King and Queen of the Ring matches

Women's World Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan: Lynch won the title in a battle royal after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title after suffering an injury. Morgan was directly responsible for that injury during a segment featuring Morgan assaulting Ripley backstage. That was part of the "Liv Morgan revenge tour," as Morgan put it. Lynch last eliminated Morgan in the battle royal, but Morgan hasn't taken her eyes off the prize -- or Lynch -- in looking to continue her comeback from injury and march to a world title.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed: Reed feels like something of an unnecessary inclusion in the match given Zayn and Gable have a hot story already cooking. After coming up short in his own bid to win the title from Gunther, Gable trained Zayn for WrestleMania 40, where Zayn won the title and ended Gunther's 666-day reign. Out of respect, Zayn gave Gable a shot at the title on Raw, successfully defending the title but causing Gable to snap and attack the champion after the match. Reed has been around both men and in singles matches featuring pairings of the three, there has been outside interference, leading to a triple threat match.

King of the Ring finals: The tournament is still taking place, though Gunther, Ilja Dragunov and Jey Uso have all won first-round matches to advance to the tournament quarterfinals. The finals will feature the winners from the Raw and SmackDown brackets.

Queen of the Ring finals: The tournament is still taking place, though Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria and Zoey Stark have all won first-round matches to advance to the tournament quarterfinals. The finals will feature the winners from the Raw and SmackDown brackets.

2024 King and Queen of the Ring predictions

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Damage CTRL: There isn't much time to build new challengers for the recently crowned champions. With that in mind, some combination of Damage CTRL members getting a rematch makes sense. Belair and Cargill are on the poster for the event, so it only makes sense that they'll be on the card.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. TBA; United States Championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. TBA: Like Belair and Cargill, both Rhodes and Paul are featured front and center on the event poster. With there not having yet been a SmackDown since Backlash, it's impossible to know the exact direction WWE will go for matches for either man.