WrestleMania 41 finally has its home. WWE announced Saturday that the annual mega-event will be held in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025. The event will take place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. WWE made the official announcement during Saturday's Kentucky Derby pre-race show.

Recent reports had stated WWE had narrowed down the potential host cities to Minneapolis and Las Vegas, with Minneapolis being the front-runner until late August when Las Vegas was discussed as the likely home of WrestleMania 41.

This will mark the second time the Las Vegas area has hosted a WrestleMania, with WrestleMania IX having been held at Caesars Palace in 1993.

The inaugural WrestleMania was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 1985. The event was, in many ways, the culmination of Vince McMahon's efforts to end the territory system in professional wrestling and establish WWE (then WWF) as a dominant national brand.

WrestleMania became a two-night event beginning in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While that year saw the event held in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance, WWE stuck to the two-night approach with partial crowds in 2021 before the 2022 edition saw a full-capacity crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2024's WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia was a major financial and critical success. It was also the first WrestleMania without McMahon's presence after he resigned from the company amidst both a lawsuit and federal investigation into sexual abuse and sex trafficking allegations.