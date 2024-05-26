All Elite Wrestling celebrates the fifth anniversary of its debut event on Sunday. The promotion returns to Las Vegas for AEW Double or Nothing with some of its biggest stars on hand for the annual pay-per-view card.

Six AEW championships are on the line at Double or Nothing. The most anticipated of the bunch include the in-ring AEW debut of Mercedes Mone (formerly WWE's Sasha Banks) against TBS champion Willow Nightingale, Adam Copeland defending the TNT title against Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match and Swerve Strickland defending the AEW world title against Christian Cage. Also on the card, fan-favorite Will Ospreay pursues his first AEW title as he challenges international champion Roderick Strong.

One high-stakes match at Double or Nothing isn't for a title. Four AEW wrestlers align to defend the company against The Elite, a group running roughshod over the promotion thanks to the leverage of executive vice presidents Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The Young Bucks team with continental champion Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry against the AEW contingent of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Watch 2024 AEW Double or Nothing



Date: May 26, 2024

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET ("Buy In" pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Bleacher Report and TrillerTV

2024 AEW Double or Nothing match card