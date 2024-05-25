The 2024 edition of King and Queen of the Ring has been a rare tournament in WWE history that has featured mostly very good to great wrestling matches. Those two tournaments conclude at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The men's final sees former intercontinental champion Gunther taking on Randy Orton. For the women, it's scrappy underdog and newcomer to the WWE main roster Lyra Valkyria facing off with Nia Jax.

In addition to crowning a new King and Queen of the Ring, the event features several championship contests including the major showdown between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and United States champ Logan Paul. Only Rhodes' title will be on the line in the champion vs. champion battle.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday as well as the full card.

Watch 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring



Date: May 25

Location: Jeddah Super Dome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Start time: 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. ET kickoff show)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring match card