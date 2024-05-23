WWE SummerSlam is expanding to two nights in 2026. The professional wrestling juggernaut brings its classic blockbuster event to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2.

The announcement made by WWE on Thursday marks several firsts. SummerSlam will be the first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view to take place over two nights, the first WWE stadium event held in Minneapolis and WWE's first large-scale event in the city since 2019. Two-day events are a new trend for the WWE, beginning with WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

SummerSlam is considered one of WWE's traditional "Big Four" events along with Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and WrestleMania. The status quo has since changed to "Big Five" to include the Money in the Bank event. WWE has produced SummerSlam annually since 1988, a card headlined by The Mega Powers tag team of Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

WWE has not announced a date or location for SummerSlam in 2025; however, this year's event -- dubbed SummerSlam: Cleveland -- takes place on Aug. 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. No matches have been announced for SummerSlam in 2024 or 2026, but United States champion Logan Paul is strongly suspected of performing for his hometown crowd this year.