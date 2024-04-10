WWE's main roster currently houses eight championships. Amazingly, six of those titles changed hands over WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest both took possession of the top men's titles on Night 2 of WrestleMania, while Bayley achieved the same for the WWE women's championship. The only two champions to survive WrestleMania 40 with their reigns intact were women's world champion Rhea Ripley and United States champion Logan Paul.

With all the shuffling of belts recently, it's a good time to take a look at who holds all the championships on the WWE main roster.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (defeated Roman Reigns on April 7, 2024)

Rhodes' long journey to win the championship that had eluded his legendary wrestling family came to an end at Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 when he defeated Roman Reigns. Rhodes had come up short against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but got his revenge one year later, overcoming "Bloodline Rules" to end Reigns' 1,316 days as champion.

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (defeated Drew McIntyre on April 7, 2024)

Priest won the Money in the Bank contract in 2023, but the right time to cash in the contract took a long time to materialize. The moment finally came on Night 2 of WrestleMania just minutes after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become champion. After CM Punk attacked McIntyre and left him compromised, Priest rushed to the ring, cashing in and winning the title for the first time.

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (defeated Charlotte Flair on April 1, 2023)

After Reigns and Gunther both dropped their titles at WrestleMania 40, Ripley is now the longest-reigning champion in WWE. Since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has been nearly untouchable, with 10 televised or streamed title defenses, including defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (defeated Iyo Sky on April 7, 2024)

Bayley has been a mainstay in the WWE women's locker room for years but she finally got a true "WrestleMania moment" when she defeated Iyo Sky on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. It was a tremendous match and set up what should be a compelling run with the title for Bayley, who no doubt will have to deal with the continued attacks of her former Damage CTRL teammates.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (defeated Gunther on April 6, 2024)

Zayn is now on his fourth run as intercontinental champion, but this time feels different. Zayn ended Gunther's record-setting 666-day title reign when he pulled off the win on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Zayn elevated himself to new heights during his time with The Bloodline and now found new momentum after going from underdog to intercontinental champion.

United States Championship: Logan Paul (defeated Rey Mysterio on Nov. 4, 2023)

Paul has been consistently impressive since transitioning to professional wrestling. While he's still more of a "special attraction" than a standard roster member, Paul finds ways to make matches thrilling with incredible athleticism and a natural sense of how to approach wrestling matches. His reign is sure to end before too many more matches, but the ride has been fun thus far.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Miz & R-Truth (won on April 6, 2024)

The Awesome Truth, as the team is known, first came together in 2011 for a heel run. More than a decade later, the group reunited after issues with The Judgment Day. The reunion led to the pair being one of the two teams that won titles in the six-pack ladder match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a feel-good moment.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (won on April 6, 2024)

The other pair to win titles in the six-pack ladder match was A-Town Down Under, consisting of Theory and Waller. The heel pairing now looks to establish a meaningful run with the belts as they head back to SmackDown.