An Indiana sectional title game ended in dramatic fashion on Monday when Westfield High School outfielder Nick Fero made the catch of his life.

With Westfield holding a slim 1-0 lead against Fishers High School in the ninth inning, Fishers' Benjamin Hammond launched a shot deep to left field that had a chance to get over the wall, and potentially tie the game. However, Fero was able to time the play absolutely perfectly and leaped at the wall to make a game-saving catch.

Fero's catch secured the Class 4A Sectional 8 title for Westfield with a 1-0 victory. It marked Westfield's first sectional title since 2011.

"I'm just thinking get behind it as much as I can. I turned and looked to the wall and saw where it was, and I was like, 'I may have to get up.' I took one last look, and it was right there," Fero told the Indianapolis Star. "I just jumped up, reached back and made the catch of my life."

As if Fero's play wasn't impressive enough, it also clinched a no-hitter for Westfield starting pitcher Ty Anderson.

Anderson retired the opening 13 batters of the game. Fishers' Evan Doran ended up reaching base on a fielding error in the fifth inning. When it was all said and done, Anderson struck out six batters and needed just 71 pitches to complete the no-hitter.