With Mystik Dan winning the Kentucky Derby and Seize the Grey winning the Preakness Stakes, there won't be a Triple Crown winner at the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8. However, most are expecting a strong 2024 Belmont Stakes field at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York for the "Test of Champions." Fierceness, Sierra Leone, and Catching Freedom were all among the Kentucky Derby favorites after major prep race wins and all three are expected to run at the Belmont Stakes 2024.

Post time is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET and Sierra Leone, who finished second at Churchill Downs, is the 7-4 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. He's followed by Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness (3-1), Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-1) and Preakness winner Seize the Grey (6-1) in the 2024 Belmont Stakes futures. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Antiquarian will enter Saratoga Race Course full of confidence after winning the Peter Pan Stakes in May. This colt will also have an experienced trainer and jockey in the saddle come race day.

Antiquarian is trained by Todd Pletcher and raced by jockey John Velazquez. This dynamic duo teamed up for victory at the Belmont Stakes with Union Rags in 2012 and Rags to Riches in 2007. Pletcher is a four-time Belmont Stakes winner, so Demling has several reasons to feel good about Antiquarian as a double-digit longshot. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an underdog, even though he is coming off a bust in his last race. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and is revealing his surprising prediction for Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, along with his entire projected 2024 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and just hit the trifecta at the Preakness.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses