California invader Corposo will try to end the drought of favorites when she leaves the starting gate in the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The post-time favorite has not won the Black-Eyed Susan since 2011, when Royal Delta, a winner of three straight Eclipse Awards, beat four horses. This year, Corposo is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds. The Steve Asmussen-trained Recharge is the 7-2 second choice among the eight 2024 Black-Eyed Susan horses. Three other fillies are 6-1 or shorter.

The 2024 Black-Eyed Susa Stakes post time is 5:44 p.m. ET. With several accomplished fillies set to enter the starting gate on Friday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs in early April.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023. And two weeks ago, Weir hit the exacta in the Churchill Downs Stakes for $852.

For Friday, he has handicapped the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Corposo, even though she is the top favorite at 5-2. Trained by Peter Eurton, Corposo has one win and one third in three career starts. She is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Oaks.

However, she lost by eight lengths in that race, and Weir believes her pedigree suggests she's better at sprinting than going two turns. "I have some doubts," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Corposo only sparingly in his wagers. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes bets here.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Whocouldaskformo, even though she is a 6-1 longshot. Trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, Whocouldaskformo has one win, one second and one third in five career starts. In her last race, she finished fourth in the Grade 3 Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct.

On Friday, she will add blinkers, which Weir believes may be the key to unlock her potential. "This is arguably her easiest spot in some time," Weir told SportsLine. He is using Whocouldaskformo prominently in his wagers. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes picks

Moreover, Weir's top pick is an underrated filly who should be the "clear favorite." Weir is including this horse in his 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2024, and how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, all from the horse racing insider who has had multiple five-figure days at the track and just hit an $18,000 payday, and find out.

2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds, contenders