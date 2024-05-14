The second major of the 2024 golf season has arrived with plenty of players looking to set a tone for the remainder of the campaign. No one will have more pressure on their shoulders than Scottie Scheffler, who will look to become the first golfer since 2015 to win the first two major championships of the year. The beautify of May will surround Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville as the PGA Championship returns to down for the first time in a decade. This year's 106th affair is set with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Scheffler, the 2024 Masters champion, has not only won consecutive PGA Tour starts but four of the last five events in which he has played. Given his ability and how locked in he looks on the course, it's no surprise that he's the clear favorite in the field. But not only that, Scheffler's play has given talk of a grand slam some legitimacy. The PGA would also mark the second leg of his personal slam journey given his major championship mantle consists of two green jackets over the last three years.

Just behind Scheffler on the odds board are Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, both of whom have also won their last two starts. Koepka has been playing exceptionally well overseas, and while he finished T45 at the Masters last month, he's also the reigning PGA champion seeking to go back-to-back for the second time. In other words, he has a chance to lift the Wanamaker for the fourth time in seven years. McIlroy has gone without a major since the last playing of the PGA at Valhalla a decade ago, but he's clearly comfortable on this course and coming off a win in the Wells Fargo Championship where he dominated another familiar venue at Quail Hollow.

While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 34th consecutive year while hosting coverage from the super tower alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman. Also at Valhalla for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Dottie Pepper, Colt Knost and Mark Immelman with Amanda Renner reporting and conducting interviews.

The 106th PGA Championship is the 34rd consecutive (and 41th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which will offer multi-platform coverage throughout the week. In partnership with the PGA of America, CBS Sports will lead overall production efforts deploying 125 cameras and nearly 150 microphones to capture all the sights and sounds. Additional technological enhancements include Fly Cams, Bunker Cameras, state-of-the-art drone coverage, panoramic Falcon 360 cameras, Toptracer and more.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device this weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 16

Round 1 start time: 7:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+



Featured Groups -- 7 a.m.



Featured Holes -- 8:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 2 -- Friday, May 17

Round 2 start time: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m.



Featured Holes -- 8:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 18

Round 3 start time: TBA

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Featured Holes -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday from 6-10 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 19

Round 4 start time: TBA

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Holes 16-18 -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA coverage on CBS Sports Network