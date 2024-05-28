Tommy Fleetwood will likely be among the popular daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. Fleetwood secured a runner-up finish at this event last year and he's finished T-13 or better in three of his past five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a T-3 showing at the Masters in April. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he's worth the high price tag when setting their PGA DFS lineups for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, which gets underway from Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Thursday, May 30.

Fleetwood is ranked No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking but he's never won a PGA Tour event in 136 starts.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season.

McClure's model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship.

Top 2024 RBC Canadian Open PGA DFS picks

Mackenzie Hughes at $8,300 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. Hughes enters the RBC Canadian Open as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Hughes currently ranks sixth in putts per round (27.74), 10th in one-putt percentage (43.97%) and 18th in strokes gained: putting (0.500). He's also finished T-14 or better in three of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Those impressive stats make Hughes a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

Rory McIlroy at $12,100 on DraftKings and $12,800 on FanDuel. McIlroy enters this week's event full of confidence after securing wins in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. He's also had tremendous success at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years, winning two of the past three editions of this tournament. McIlroy won the last Canadian Open contested in Hamilton in 2019 by seven shots.

The 35-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week. In fact, McIlroy is currently ranked first in driving distance (317.5), third in strokes gained: off the tee (0.908), and third in strokes gained: total (1.547). McIlroy has racked up 26 career victories on the PGA Tour, proving he can provide value in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open field despite his high price tag. See who else to back right here.

