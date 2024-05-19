The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is finally here, and it is shaping up to be one to remember. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele head into the final 18 holes at Valhalla Golf Club tied for the lead at 15 under, each in search of their own slice of history.

The two will begin their march to the finish at 2:35 p.m. ET as players will move into twosomes and tee off from the 1st hole. This after playing split starts in trios across the first three rounds. Schauffele and Morikawa will follow a number of star-studded pairings, including Shane Lowry and Sahith Theegala at 2:25 p.m. as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland at 2:15 p.m.

There is a chance that a player from an earlier tee time makes a move much like Lowry did Saturday with his record-tying 62. If one had to guess where a potential breakout candidate may lie, the pairings of Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim at 12:45 p.m. or Russell Henley and Jordan Spieth just 10 minutes later at 12:55 p.m. would make sense. Justin Thomas and Tony Finau find themselves on the outskirts of contention as well; they will start their final rounds at 1:35 p.m.

Take a look at the full slate of Round 4 tee times for the PGA Championship, and be sure to check out our PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as many shots as possible on Sunday.

All times Eastern

2024 PGA Championship tee times, Sunday pairings

No. 1