The final round of the 2024 PGA Championship is finally here, and it is shaping up to be one to remember. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele head into the final 18 holes at Valhalla Golf Club tied for the lead at 15 under, each in search of their own slice of history.
The two will begin their march to the finish at 2:35 p.m. ET as players will move into twosomes and tee off from the 1st hole. This after playing split starts in trios across the first three rounds. Schauffele and Morikawa will follow a number of star-studded pairings, including Shane Lowry and Sahith Theegala at 2:25 p.m. as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland at 2:15 p.m.
There is a chance that a player from an earlier tee time makes a move much like Lowry did Saturday with his record-tying 62. If one had to guess where a potential breakout candidate may lie, the pairings of Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim at 12:45 p.m. or Russell Henley and Jordan Spieth just 10 minutes later at 12:55 p.m. would make sense. Justin Thomas and Tony Finau find themselves on the outskirts of contention as well; they will start their final rounds at 1:35 p.m.
Take a look at the full slate of Round 4 tee times for the PGA Championship, and be sure to check out our PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as many shots as possible on Sunday.
All times Eastern
2024 PGA Championship tee times, Sunday pairings
No. 1
- 7:45 a.m. — Jeremy Wells, Alejandro Tosti
- 7:55 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Brendon Todd
- 8:05 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith
- 8:15 a.m. — S.H. Kim, Dustin Johnson
- 8:25 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox
- 8:35 a.m. — Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger
- 8:45 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Erik van Rooyen
- 8:55 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray
- 9:05 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald
- 9:15 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson
- 9:25 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
- 9:35 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Cameron Young
- 9:45 a.m. — Braden Shattuck, Byeong Hun An
- 10:05 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10:15 a.m. —Adam Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10:25 a.m. — Alexander Bjork, Lucas Glover
- 10:35 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners
- 10:45 a.m. — Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer
- 10:55 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee
- 11:05 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris
- 11:15 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Cameron Smith
- 11:25 a.m. — Doug Ghim, Alex Noren
- 11:35 a.m. — Jason Day, Zac Blair
- 11:45 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel
- 12:05 p.m. — Max Homa, Tom Hoge
- 12:15 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard
- 12:25 p.m. — Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace
- 12:35 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:45 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim
- 12:55 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley
- 1:05 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore
- 1:15 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert
- 1:25 p.m. — Harris English, Austin Eckroat
- 1:35 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
- 1:55 p.m. — Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges
- 2:05 p.m. — Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre
- 2:15 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland
- 2:25 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry
- 2:35 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa