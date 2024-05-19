The Wanamaker Trophy and a substantial winner's check were awarded Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club to Xander Schauffele, winner of the 2024 PGA Championship. Raising the purse for the PGA Championship by $1 million from a year ago, the PGA of America is shelling out the largest prize pool in the history of its championship with a total purse of $18.5 million.

A hefty $3.3 million prize will be awarded to Schauffele for going 21 under in Louisville with seven-figure sums being paid out to those golfers who finished on the podium but fell short of the top prize. Every player inside the top 10 by the end of the championship is taking home at least $500,000 with each golfer inside the top 31 cashing a check north of $100,000.

The payouts fall slightly short of those handed out after the 2024 Masters -- and from signature events on the PGA Tour -- both of which held purses of $20 million. Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million for capturing his second green jacket, though that didn't even represent his largest payday of the season as he claimed $4 million at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and $4.5 million at the Players Championship.

Not only did those who made the weekend come away from their time in Kentucky with a little green to show for it, so will those who missed the cut. All players who carded a 36-hole total will receive $4,000 for their troubles. Considering how many PGA professionals were in the field, that's not bad for two days work.

Let's take a look at a breakdown of the PGA Championship purse.

2024 PGA Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $18.5 million

1st (Winner): $3,300,000 -- Xander Schauffele

2nd: $1,998,000 -- Bryson DeChambeau

3rd: $1,258,000 -- Viktor Hovland

4th: $888,000 -- Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa ($814,000 each)

5th: $740,000

6th: $660,580 -- Justin Rose, Shane Lowry ($639,440 each)

7th: $618,300

8th: $577,790 -- Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas ($521,418 each)

9th: $539,030

10th: $502,040

11th: $466,810

12th: $433,340 -- Taylor Moore, Rory McIlroy, Lee Hodges, Sahith Theegala, Dean Burmester, Alex Noren ($359,943 each)

13th: $401,630

14th: $371,690

15th: $343,500

16th: $317,080

17th: $292,420

18th: $269,520 -- Rio Hisatune, Harris English, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Austin Eckroat ($230,764 each)

19th: $248,380

20th: $229,000

21st: $211,390

22nd: $195,530

23rd: $181,440 -- Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Maverick McNealy ($170,137 each)

24th: $169,990

25th: $158,980

26th: $148,410 -- Ben Kohles, Kurt Kitayama, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, Min Woo Lee, Corey Conners, Tom Kim, Mark Hubbard ($113,962 each)

27th: $138,280

28th: $128,590

29th: $119,340

30th: $110,540

31st: $103,490

32nd: $97,330

33rd: $92,040

34th: $87,640

35th: $84,110 -- Brice Garnett, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Doug Ghim ($79,183 each)

36th: $80,770

37th: $77,510

38th: $74,340

39th: $71,250 -- Aaron Rai, Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Smith ($66,848 each)

40th: $68,260

41st: $65,350

42nd: $62,530

43rd: $59,800 -- Byeong Hun An, Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Matt Wallace, Will Zalatoris, Dustin Johnson, Grayson Murray, Adam Svensson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day ($48,969 each)

44th: $57,160

45th: $54,610

46th: $52,140

47th: $49,760

48th: $47,470

49th: $45,270

50th: $43,160

51st: $41,130

52nd: $39,190

53rd: $37,340 -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Zac Blair, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen ($32,587 each)

54th: $35,580

55th: $33,910

56th: $32,320

57th: $30,830

58th: $29,590

59th: $28,540

60th: $27,660 -- Gary Woodland, Taylor Gooch, Adam Hadwin ($27,017 each)

61st: $26,950

62nd: $26,440

63rd: $26,000 -- Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, S.H. Kim, Cameron Smith ($25,202 each)

64th: $25,590

65th: $25,190

66th: $24,800

67th: $24,430

68th: $24,060 -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Luke Donald, Sebastian Soderberg, Rasmus Hojgaard ($23,538 each)

69th: $23,690

70th: $23,340

71st: $23,060

72nd: $22,830 -- Braden Shattuck

73rd: $22,650 -- Alejandro Tosti, Martin Kaymer ($22,560 each)

74th: $22,470

75th: $22,350 -- Ryan Fox

76th: $22,230 -- Stephan Jaeger

77th: $22,140 -- Jeremy Wells

78th: $22,100 -- Brendon Todd

Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $4,000.