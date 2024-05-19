The Wanamaker Trophy and a substantial winner's check were awarded Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club to Xander Schauffele, winner of the 2024 PGA Championship. Raising the purse for the PGA Championship by $1 million from a year ago, the PGA of America is shelling out the largest prize pool in the history of its championship with a total purse of $18.5 million.
A hefty $3.3 million prize will be awarded to Schauffele for going 21 under in Louisville with seven-figure sums being paid out to those golfers who finished on the podium but fell short of the top prize. Every player inside the top 10 by the end of the championship is taking home at least $500,000 with each golfer inside the top 31 cashing a check north of $100,000.
The payouts fall slightly short of those handed out after the 2024 Masters -- and from signature events on the PGA Tour -- both of which held purses of $20 million. Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million for capturing his second green jacket, though that didn't even represent his largest payday of the season as he claimed $4 million at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and $4.5 million at the Players Championship.
Not only did those who made the weekend come away from their time in Kentucky with a little green to show for it, so will those who missed the cut. All players who carded a 36-hole total will receive $4,000 for their troubles. Considering how many PGA professionals were in the field, that's not bad for two days work.
Let's take a look at a breakdown of the PGA Championship purse.
2024 PGA Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $18.5 million
1st (Winner): $3,300,000 -- Xander Schauffele
2nd: $1,998,000 -- Bryson DeChambeau
3rd: $1,258,000 -- Viktor Hovland
4th: $888,000 -- Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa ($814,000 each)
5th: $740,000
6th: $660,580 -- Justin Rose, Shane Lowry ($639,440 each)
7th: $618,300
8th: $577,790 -- Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas ($521,418 each)
9th: $539,030
10th: $502,040
11th: $466,810
12th: $433,340 -- Taylor Moore, Rory McIlroy, Lee Hodges, Sahith Theegala, Dean Burmester, Alex Noren ($359,943 each)
13th: $401,630
14th: $371,690
15th: $343,500
16th: $317,080
17th: $292,420
18th: $269,520 -- Rio Hisatune, Harris English, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Austin Eckroat ($230,764 each)
19th: $248,380
20th: $229,000
21st: $211,390
22nd: $195,530
23rd: $181,440 -- Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Maverick McNealy ($170,137 each)
24th: $169,990
25th: $158,980
26th: $148,410 -- Ben Kohles, Kurt Kitayama, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, Min Woo Lee, Corey Conners, Tom Kim, Mark Hubbard ($113,962 each)
27th: $138,280
28th: $128,590
29th: $119,340
30th: $110,540
31st: $103,490
32nd: $97,330
33rd: $92,040
34th: $87,640
35th: $84,110 -- Brice Garnett, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Doug Ghim ($79,183 each)
36th: $80,770
37th: $77,510
38th: $74,340
39th: $71,250 -- Aaron Rai, Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Smith ($66,848 each)
40th: $68,260
41st: $65,350
42nd: $62,530
43rd: $59,800 -- Byeong Hun An, Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Matt Wallace, Will Zalatoris, Dustin Johnson, Grayson Murray, Adam Svensson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day ($48,969 each)
44th: $57,160
45th: $54,610
46th: $52,140
47th: $49,760
48th: $47,470
49th: $45,270
50th: $43,160
51st: $41,130
52nd: $39,190
53rd: $37,340 -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Zac Blair, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen ($32,587 each)
54th: $35,580
55th: $33,910
56th: $32,320
57th: $30,830
58th: $29,590
59th: $28,540
60th: $27,660 -- Gary Woodland, Taylor Gooch, Adam Hadwin ($27,017 each)
61st: $26,950
62nd: $26,440
63rd: $26,000 -- Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, S.H. Kim, Cameron Smith ($25,202 each)
64th: $25,590
65th: $25,190
66th: $24,800
67th: $24,430
68th: $24,060 -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Luke Donald, Sebastian Soderberg, Rasmus Hojgaard ($23,538 each)
69th: $23,690
70th: $23,340
71st: $23,060
72nd: $22,830 -- Braden Shattuck
73rd: $22,650 -- Alejandro Tosti, Martin Kaymer ($22,560 each)
74th: $22,470
75th: $22,350 -- Ryan Fox
76th: $22,230 -- Stephan Jaeger
77th: $22,140 -- Jeremy Wells
78th: $22,100 -- Brendon Todd
Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $4,000.