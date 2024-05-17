The 149th Preakness Stakes will run this Saturday, and eight horses are set to challenge for the winner's circle. One of those horses is Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, and he will face stiff competition as he tries to secure the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Despite his win at Churchill Downs a couple weeks ago, Mystik Dan wasn't initially the favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. That distinction belonged to Muth, trained by Bob Baffert, but the horse was scratched earlier this week due to an elevated temperature.

Now, Mystik Dan is the favorite at 5/2 odds, but there are still a few more contenders in the field. Another Baffert-trained horse, Imagination, is in the mix with 6-1 odds after finishing second at the Santa Anita Derby.

Baffert is no stranger to the winner's circle at Pimlico. National Treasure, another horse trained by the prolific trainer, won the 2023 Preakness Stakes at 4-1 odds.

Catching Freedom (6-1) finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby and will be vying for an even better result at the Preakness Stakes. Tuscan Gold (8-1) is trained by Chad Brown, who has produced two Preakness winners in the past seven years (Cloud Computing in 2017, Early Voting in 2022).

Just Steel (15-1) is coming off a rough 17th-place finish at the Kentucky Derby and enters the Preakness as a longshot.

Let's take a closer look at how you can watch the race and all the info you'll need for race day in Baltimore.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 18 | Time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions

1. Mugatu (20-1)

2. Uncle Heavy (20-1)

3. Catching Freedom (6-1)

4. Muth (scratched)

5. Mystik Dan (5-2)

6. Seize the Grey (15-1)

7. Just Steel (15-1)

8. Tuscan Gold (8-1)

9. Imagination (6-1)

Where is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The track at the Preakness Stakes is 1 3/16 miles long, which makes it just shorter than the Kentucky Derby.

