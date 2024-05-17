Saturday's Preakness Stakes 2024 from Pimlico Race Course in Maryland features three horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, including the winner, Mystik Dan. With the turnaround so tight in between races, many trainers opted to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown in favor of the Belmont Stakes in June or other notable races for three-year-olds this summer. Instead, Mystik Dan will face seven other 2024 Preakness Stakes horses, including Imagination, who's finished first or second in each of his last six starts. According to the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, Mystik Dan is the 8-5 favorite. Imagination is also among the top contenders in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field at 3-1.

Should your Preakness Stakes picks include backing one of the favorites, or should you target a longshot like Just Steel (12-1) or Uncle Heavy (20-1)? The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Preakness Stakes quickly approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 7-2 longshot. Trainer Brad Cox initially had not planned to run Catching Freedom in the Preakness 2024, but the horse came out of the Kentucky Derby so well that Cox rerouted him to Baltimore. He finished fourth at Churchill Downs, just 1 3/4 lengths behind the three-way photo finish which saw Mystik Dan cross the finish line first.

Catching Freedom was victorious at the Louisiana Derby in March and will be ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Rombauer to a surprising Preakness win in 2021. He's a deep closer who always comes with his late run, seemingly passing horses down the stretch. Catching Freedom's speed figures have improved in his last three starts and Demling says he's worth backing in 2024 Preakness Stakes bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and his surprising prediction for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, along with his entire projected 2024 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and hit last year's Preakness Stakes superfecta.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses