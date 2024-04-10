The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Barcelona @ PSG

Current Records: Barcelona 5-1-2, PSG 4-2-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the Quarterfinal is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Having advanced past the Round of 16, Barcelona will now face off against PSG at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 10th at Parc des Princes. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.

Back in March, Barcelona earned a 3-1 win over Napoli. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of five yellow cards before it was all over: Barcelona's Andreas Christensen and Lamine Yamal and Napoli's Juan Jesus, Hamed Traore, and Mathías Olivera were all carded.

Meanwhile, PSG sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad back in March. PSG better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Kylian Mbappé, as he scored both goals for his team.

Barcelona's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they scored 12 goals over those four games. As for PSG, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their tournament record up to 4-2-2.

Now down to some of the best teams in soccer, wins will be even harder to come by. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

PSG is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -106 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.