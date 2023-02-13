Bayern Munich attempt to remain perfect in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League when they visit PSG in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Bayern Munich dominated their opponents in group play, scoring 18 goals and allowing only two while winning all six of their matches. PSG also are unbeaten in the competition, recording four victories and a pair of draws.

Kickoff at Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Bayern Munich are the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. PSG odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Parisians are +155 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG money line: Bayern +150, PSG +155, Draw +270

Bayern Munich vs. PSG over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. PSG spread: Bayern -0.5 (+140)

FCB: Bayern Munich have posted clean sheets in five of their six matches

PSG: The Parisians have allowed more than one goal just once in the competition

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich likely will be without one of their top scorers in forward Sadio Mane, who is tied for second on the team with three goals in Champions League play but is battling a leg injury. Bayern have scoring options other than the native of Senegal, however, as winger Leroy Sane, forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and defender Benjamin Pavard are capable of converting. The 27-year-old Sane leads the team with four goals in the Champions League and has netted six in Bundesliga action.

Choupo-Moting, who is tied with Mane for second in goals, and Pavard both have scored in each of Bayern's last two Champions League matches. Midfielder Leon Goretzka has been both a playmaker and a finisher in the competition, scoring twice in a group-stage victory against Viktoria Plzen while racking up three assists over five games. Winger Serge Gnabry, who ranks second in the Bundesliga with nine goals, has scored once and notched three assists in Champions League action.

Why you should back PSG

Bayern gave up only two goals in six group-stage matches, but if the Parisians can get their top two offensive threats on the pitch, that number could rise considerably. Kylian Mbappe is battling a thigh injury but began training with PSG on Sunday with hopes of being in Tuesday's lineup. The 24-year-old forward, who also has three assists, is tied for first in the competition with seven goals and has scored in all but one of his team's contests.

Lionel Messi also is a question mark as he deals with a hamstring injury. The 35-year-old Argentinian forward has netted four goals and shares the Champions League lead with four assists. If neither is able to play, a huge load will be placed on the shoulders of 31-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar, who has recorded two goals and two assists in this competition and is second on PSG in Ligue 1 action with 12 goals.

